Alec Baldwin heads to court as Rust manslaughter trial begins

Actor Alec Baldwin is set to go to trial this week, almost three years after he fatally shot a cinematographer on the set of his movie Rust. © POOL / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

The jury will be selected in Santa Fe, New Mexico, on Tuesday, and the first hearings are due to take place on Wednesday.

The trial is expected to last around ten days. Baldwin is facing manslaughter charges and could face up to a year and a half in prison if convicted.

In October 2021, 42-year-old camerawoman Halyna Hutchins was fatally shot by a bullet from a gun held by Baldwin on the set of the low-budget western.

Director Joel Souza was seriously injured by the same bullet, as the Colt used as a prop had contained a real cartridge.

The armorer on the set, 27-year-old Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, was found guilty of involuntary manslaughter for the incident and sentenced to 18 months in prison in April. It's still unclear exactly how the gun came to be loaded with live ammunition,l which is banned on film sets.

Baldwin has denied any responsibility and claimed that he was assured the gun wasn't live. He also insists he didn't pull the trigger – an argument that the prosecution describes as "absurd on its face."