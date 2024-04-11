Angel Reese wows in makeup-free selfies: "Pretty face, pretty tempted"
Baton Rouge, Louisiana - Angel Reese isn't just dominating the court with her slam dunks; she's also conquering the fashion scene with her unstoppable glam!
From gracing the cover of Vogue to being the first female basketball player signed by Reebok, Angel is the ultimate fashionista!
In her latest Instagram dazzler shared Wednesday, Angel went all natural, serving up some serious selfie magic that had fans swooning over her effortless beauty.
Rocking a chill gray tank, sleek black frames, and a gorgeously tousled wet-and-wavy 'do, she captioned it flawlessly: "pretty face, pretty tempted."
The LSU hooper's post saw over 250,000 likes with thousands of comments from fans and friends who went wild for Angel's look, totally vibing with her beauty mantra!
"the card never declinesss," Dallas Wings WNBA player Kalani Brown complimented.
"they could never make me hate you bae," one fan wrote.
"See you draft night bae," another fan said, referring to Angel's recent announcement that she has entered the WNBA Draft following LSU's run in March Madness.
Angel Reese is ready to turns dreams into reality in the WNBA
Monday marks the moment when Angel Reese's dream transforms into her reality at the WNBA Draft.
Following her remarkable leadership that propelled her team to the NCAA Elite Eight this season, Angel is poised to graduate from LSU and showcase her basketball prowess in the big league.
As draft night approaches, the spotlight shines brightly on her, with pundits foreseeing her ascent into the top 10 picks.
The WNBA Draft is scheduled for Monday at 7:30 PM, airing on ESPN.
