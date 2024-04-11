Angel Reese wows in makeup-free selfies: "Pretty face, pretty tempted"

Baton Rouge, Louisiana - Angel Reese isn't just dominating the court with her slam dunks; she's also conquering the fashion scene with her unstoppable glam!

Angel Reese's latest Instagram post has her fans swooning over her effortless beauty, serving up some serious all-natural selfie magic. © Collage: Screenshot / Instagram / Angelreese10

From gracing the cover of Vogue to being the first female basketball player signed by Reebok, Angel is the ultimate fashionista!



In her latest Instagram dazzler shared Wednesday, Angel went all natural, serving up some serious selfie magic that had fans swooning over her effortless beauty.

Rocking a chill gray tank, sleek black frames, and a gorgeously tousled wet-and-wavy 'do, she captioned it flawlessly: "pretty face, pretty tempted."

The LSU hooper's post saw over 250,000 likes with thousands of comments from fans and friends who went wild for Angel's look, totally vibing with her beauty mantra!

"the card never declinesss," Dallas Wings WNBA player Kalani Brown complimented.

"they could never make me hate you bae," one fan wrote.

"See you draft night bae," another fan said, referring to Angel's recent announcement that she has entered the WNBA Draft following LSU's run in March Madness.