Arch Manning is "systematically" growing as a quarterback

Austin, Texas - Arch Manning is still a top passer, according to the Texas Longhorns.

Arch Manning may not take to the field this football season, but the young quarterback is still "systematically" growing on the field. © KEVIN C. COX / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

Luckily, Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian didn't have to play the guessing game of whether Arch Manning or Maalik Murphy should step in for Quinn Ewers during the first half of the regular season.

Ewers made it through the first half of the regular season without a scratch, and the Longhorns found themselves in some nail-biting fourth-quarter showdowns with Alabama, Wyoming, and Oklahoma, leaving little room for the backup quarterbacks to get in the game.

Yet, the life of a second-string quarterback involves constant weekly preparation, always aware that they could be thrust into the spotlight at any moment, even if playing time is far from assured.

Manning and Murphy's ongoing preparation plays a crucial role in their "starter" development, and Coach Sarkisian is widely impressed.