What does Texas football's newest quarterback mean for Arch Manning?

Austin, Texas - Will Texas Football keep all of its quarterback talent, including Arch Manning , in the years to come? Some new recruits have opened up new questions for the program.

Texas football has the best quarterback room in the country with its latest commit KJ Lacey (center l.), possibly teeing up future quarterback battles with Arch Manning (r.). © Collage: Screenshot / Twitter / 1055wnsp / TIM WARNER / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

Texas football arguably has the most stacked quarterback room in the nation, and it just keeps growing!

Over the weekend, KJ Lacey, a top five quarterback in the 2025 recruiting class, added more depth to the Longhorns' talented quarterback roster with a commitment to the program.

This season, Texas will kick off with Quinn Ewers as their starting quarterback, followed by the promising Maalik Murphy as backup. Right behind him is football royal's grandson Arch Manning.

While all these passers are gifted in their own ways, only one can actually play. Adding Lacey to the mix only makes things more interesting.

Assuming Ewers goes pro after next season as expected, Manning and Murphy will compete for the starting job in 2024. Either can be well on their way to the NFL Draft in 2025 - the same year Lacey enters the Texas program.

However, if these scenarios don't play out, Texas will have a potential quarterback battle that could result in one of the QBs transferring out of the program if they don't become a starter.

This example became Ewers' reality, when he came to Texas after sitting on the Ohio State bench as a backup to Buckeye legend CJ Stroud.