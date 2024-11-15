Ariana Grande and Ethan Slater share darling moment at Wicked NYC premiere!

New York, New York - Pop icon Ariana Grande and her boyfriend Ethan Slater made a stunningly fashionable and loved-up appearance at the Wicked premiere in New York City.

Ariana Grande (r.) and her boyfriend Ethan Slater (l.) shared a sweet moment on the red carpet at the NYC Wicked premiere! © Collage: Theo Wargo / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & IMAGO / Future Image

The fabulous Wicked press tour looks just keep on coming!

On Thursday, the couple was seen sharing a sweet moment at the Museum of Modern Art.

Ari, who plays Glinda in the highly-anticipated movie adaptation, looked breathtaking in a carnation pink satin gown with a voluminous peplum skirt.

She accessorized the look with Swarovski jewelry and a sleek blonde bun.

On the other hand, Ethan went for a classic dark blue tuxedo look.

Later, the 31-year-old artist switched into a pink satin coat over a black and white polka dot dress!

Joining Ariana and Ethan at the premiere were their Wicked co-stars Cynthia Erivo, Jonathan Bailey, Marissa Bode, Bowen Yang, and Jeff Goldblum as well as director Jon M. Chu.