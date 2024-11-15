Ariana Grande and Ethan Slater share darling moment at Wicked NYC premiere!
New York, New York - Pop icon Ariana Grande and her boyfriend Ethan Slater made a stunningly fashionable and loved-up appearance at the Wicked premiere in New York City.
The fabulous Wicked press tour looks just keep on coming!
On Thursday, the couple was seen sharing a sweet moment at the Museum of Modern Art.
Ari, who plays Glinda in the highly-anticipated movie adaptation, looked breathtaking in a carnation pink satin gown with a voluminous peplum skirt.
She accessorized the look with Swarovski jewelry and a sleek blonde bun.
On the other hand, Ethan went for a classic dark blue tuxedo look.
Later, the 31-year-old artist switched into a pink satin coat over a black and white polka dot dress!
Joining Ariana and Ethan at the premiere were their Wicked co-stars Cynthia Erivo, Jonathan Bailey, Marissa Bode, Bowen Yang, and Jeff Goldblum as well as director Jon M. Chu.
Ariana Grande takes over Jimmy Fallon's The Tonight Show
Recently the yes, and? singer made a hilarious appearance on The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon.
During the comedic episode, she and Jimmy recreated a popular Wizard of Oz-related meme.
The duo perfectly delivered the iconic lines and sent viewers into hysterics at the accuracy!
Ariana also discussed her hilarious Saturday Night Live sketch Domingo, revealing that she pitched the idea to the writers.
She opened up about another one of her SNL characters, Antonio, joking that she's still processing the emotional depth of the role with her therapist.
When speaking about Wicked, Ari admitted to having a figurative "heart attack" when she learned that Cynthia Erivo would be playing Elphaba.
She also shared a humorous story about a near-miss during a stunt where she almost kicked a coordinator in the face!
Cover photo: Collage: Theo Wargo / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & IMAGO / Future Image