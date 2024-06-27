Ariana Grande celebrates birthday in true pop princess fashion: "Hello 31"
New York, New York - Pop icon Ariana Grande has taken to Instagram to share both nostalgic and new memories in honor of turning 31 years old.
Happy birthday, Ari!
On Wednesday, the Positions singer celebrated turning 31 years old with special posts on Instagram.
A young Ariana was seen in one video doing the iconic Grease movie hand jive and singing a song by Celine Dion.
"A STAR WAS BORN!!" her brother, Frankie Grande, commented.
Actor Reese Witherspoon even added, "Oh yessss! Please never lose this energy!"
The hilarious clip even shows a snippet of her slipping and laughing at herself!
In a second post, the eternal sunshine artist shared a black-and-white photo of herself kneeling on the ground in a stunning gown with the caption, "thank you and love you. hello 31."
Ariana Grande recieves praise from fans on her birthday
"I love you my sweet sweet angel," Ari's mom, Joan Grande, wrote under the photo.
Another fan said, "about to be your truest year yet. happy birthday."
30 was quite an iconic year for the singer, who dominated the music industry with her new album, shined as Glinda ahead of the Wicked movie premiere, and even found love with her new boo, Ethan Slater.
"let’s have a celebration the glinda wayyy!!!" a second fan stated.
And fans couldn't be more excited for what's to come!
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/@arianagrande & Angela WEISS / AFP