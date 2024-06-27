Ariana Grande celebrates birthday in true pop princess fashion: "Hello 31"

New York, New York - Pop icon Ariana Grande has taken to Instagram to share both nostalgic and new memories in honor of turning 31 years old.

Ariana Grande shared new posts on Instagram to celebrate turning 31 years old! © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/@arianagrande & Angela WEISS / AFP

Happy birthday, Ari!

On Wednesday, the Positions singer celebrated turning 31 years old with special posts on Instagram.

A young Ariana was seen in one video doing the iconic Grease movie hand jive and singing a song by Celine Dion.

"A STAR WAS BORN!!" her brother, Frankie Grande, commented.

Actor Reese Witherspoon even added, "Oh yessss! Please never lose this energy!"

The hilarious clip even shows a snippet of her slipping and laughing at herself!

In a second post, the eternal sunshine artist shared a black-and-white photo of herself kneeling on the ground in a stunning gown with the caption, "thank you and love you. hello 31."