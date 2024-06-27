Ariana Grande celebrates birthday in true pop princess fashion: "Hello 31"

Pop icon Ariana Grande has taken to Instagram – in true Ari-style – to share both nostalgic and adorable new memories in honor of turning 31 years old.

By Jenna Cavaliere

New York, New York - Pop icon Ariana Grande has taken to Instagram to share both nostalgic and new memories in honor of turning 31 years old.

Ariana Grande shared new posts on Instagram to celebrate turning 31 years old!
Ariana Grande shared new posts on Instagram to celebrate turning 31 years old!  © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/@arianagrande & Angela WEISS / AFP

Happy birthday, Ari!

On Wednesday, the Positions singer celebrated turning 31 years old with special posts on Instagram.

A young Ariana was seen in one video doing the iconic Grease movie hand jive and singing a song by Celine Dion.

Selena Gomez gets adorable pet name from boyfriend Benny Blanco
Selena Gomez Selena Gomez gets adorable pet name from boyfriend Benny Blanco

"A STAR WAS BORN!!" her brother, Frankie Grande, commented.

Actor Reese Witherspoon even added, "Oh yessss! Please never lose this energy!"

The hilarious clip even shows a snippet of her slipping and laughing at herself!

In a second post, the eternal sunshine artist shared a black-and-white photo of herself kneeling on the ground in a stunning gown with the caption, "thank you and love you. hello 31."

Ariana Grande recieves praise from fans on her birthday

Ariana Grande posted a video on Instagram of herself dancing and singing at a young age in honor of her birthday.
Ariana Grande posted a video on Instagram of herself dancing and singing at a young age in honor of her birthday.  © Collage: Jerod Harris / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & Screenshot/Instagram/@arianagrande

"I love you my sweet sweet angel," Ari's mom, Joan Grande, wrote under the photo.

Another fan said, "about to be your truest year yet. happy birthday."

30 was quite an iconic year for the singer, who dominated the music industry with her new album, shined as Glinda ahead of the Wicked movie premiere, and even found love with her new boo, Ethan Slater.

Kourtney Kardashian gives rare glimpse at baby Rocky in sweet family snap
Kourtney Kardashian Kourtney Kardashian gives rare glimpse at baby Rocky in sweet family snap

"let’s have a celebration the glinda wayyy!!!" a second fan stated.

And fans couldn't be more excited for what's to come!

Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/@arianagrande & Angela WEISS / AFP

More on Ariana Grande: