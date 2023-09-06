Ariana Grande drops sweet new snaps with family and furry friends

Los Angeles, California - Ariana Grande is serving some serious selfie and doggy magic this Wednesday with a newly dropped Instagram post!

Ariana Grande posted a doggy-and-family-filled Instagram photo dump on Wednesday, featuring a hilarious clip with her adorable Nonna. © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/@arianagrande

Ariana Grande has been through a lot in the past few months.



From divorcing her husband, Dalton Gomez, to filming a major movie musical while battling relationship rumors, she seems to somehow be handling it all with grace and strength, as seen in her latest photo dump on Instagram.

The series of photos and videos begins with a snap featuring Ariana with her fluffy companion, Toulouse.



In the next pic, Ari and Toulouse are all dressed in matching shades of pink in a selfie that's sweeter than a grande iced macchiato!

Just when you think it couldn't get any better, Ariana takes center stage, rocking a metallic bodycon dress and her signature slicked-back blonde ponytail.

And because Ariana's heart is just as big and beautiful as her voice, she also shared a photo with her other furry friend.

The 30-year-old also spent some time with family members playing games like Bingo and cards, which ultimately had the star and her grandma dying of laughter.