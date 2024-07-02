Ariana Grande shows off latest adventures in viral photo dump

New York, New York - If you were in doubt that Ariana Grande has been living her best life lately, she posted some brand new photos and video clips to prove it.

With the rollout of her album eternal sunshine wrapping up and months to go until Wicked: Part One's release, the pop star has had some time to enjoy the little things in life.

A Tuesday Instagram photo dump shows Ari taking lip-puckered selfies in cabs and mirrors, video chatting with friends, collabing with her former Nickelodeon castmate/bestie Elizabeth Gillies on what looks like a video for r.e.m. beauty, and spending quality time with one of her much-loved dogs, Myron!

There are, of course, a few shots of the yes, and? artist rocking some fancier threads from performances and other appearances, as well as her "catwoman" fit from the boy is mine music video.

The photo carousel ends with a quote from 1939's The Wizard of Oz in which the character of Glinda – who Ari is playing in the upcoming Wicked movie – tells Dorothy to "follow the yellow brick road."