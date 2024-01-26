Ariana Grande wraps Wicked with emotional message: "I will never forget even a minute"

New York, New York - Ariana Grande has some big feelings about having just wrapped filming on her hotly-anticipated movie Wicked.

Ari, who plays Glinda aka Galinda opposite Cynthia Erivo's Elphaba, just finished filming her multi-film run of the Jon M. Chu-directed project.

The Yes, And? singer reposted a message from Chu to her Insta Stories on Thursday.

"Will never forget my year with our Galinda. Can't wait for you to meet her. Thank you @arianagrande for pouring your heart into Oz," the director wrote.

In the repost, Ariana added a note to Chu: "I will never forget even a minute of my year(s) with her either. Or you. Or my Cyn. Permanently and preferably intertwined. I am so inexplicably thankful that we got to add so many soggy eyelashes to the collection @jonmchu."

"There aren’t words quite yet," she added.

"But. Thank you, Jon, for leading the way with such compassion, openness, brilliance and kindness. I have never seen someone conduct a space the way you do. I love you so much.”

It looks like Cynthia still has "one more day left" of filming according to another Insta Story from Chu, who asked the Harriet actor if she was ready for their last day on set.

"As ready as I'll ever be!!," Cynthia answered in her own Story. "Let’s goooooo!!!"