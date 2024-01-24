Ariana Grande's Wicked movie delays filming as lead star falls ill

New York, New York - Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo waited six long months to resume filming the Wicked movie musical after the actors' strike ended, only for new hurdles to gum up the works!

Ariana Grande (l) and Cynthia Erivo (r) waited six long months to resume filming the Wicked movie musical after the actors' strike ended, only for new hurdles to gum up the works! © Screenshot/Instagram/@arianagrande

According to The Sun UK, most of Wicked had been shot before the strike, and there were only days left to go on the production.

Cynthia, who plays the "wicked" witch Elphaba to Ari's "good" witch Glinda, got sick right before they were due to shoot the musical's biggest song and the first film's climax – Defying Gravity!

Ariana had to extend her stay in the UK until Cynthia recovered, something the pop star probably didn't hold against her co-star, considering how close the two have become.



"[Defying Gravity] is the centerpiece of the musical and, when Cynthia fell ill, the producers and director decided they had to pause filming once again," an insider told the outlet on Tuesday.

"It has to be really powerful, and she couldn't do it justice when she was sick."

The source confirmed that Cynthia has thankfully recovered, and the big scene has now been shot. Due to the delays, however, "now there's a rush to get everything else finished in time for the first film's release."

Pending any changes, the first film in the two-part film rollout is currently set to drop in November, with part two coming in November 2025!