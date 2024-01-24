Ariana Grande's Wicked movie delays filming as lead star falls ill
New York, New York - Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo waited six long months to resume filming the Wicked movie musical after the actors' strike ended, only for new hurdles to gum up the works!
According to The Sun UK, most of Wicked had been shot before the strike, and there were only days left to go on the production.
Cynthia, who plays the "wicked" witch Elphaba to Ari's "good" witch Glinda, got sick right before they were due to shoot the musical's biggest song and the first film's climax – Defying Gravity!
Ariana had to extend her stay in the UK until Cynthia recovered, something the pop star probably didn't hold against her co-star, considering how close the two have become.
"[Defying Gravity] is the centerpiece of the musical and, when Cynthia fell ill, the producers and director decided they had to pause filming once again," an insider told the outlet on Tuesday.
"It has to be really powerful, and she couldn't do it justice when she was sick."
The source confirmed that Cynthia has thankfully recovered, and the big scene has now been shot. Due to the delays, however, "now there's a rush to get everything else finished in time for the first film's release."
Pending any changes, the first film in the two-part film rollout is currently set to drop in November, with part two coming in November 2025!
Ariana Grande and Wicked co-star Ethan Slater return to New York
After filming wrapped on Wicked, Ariana and her controversial loverboy Ethan Slater were seen holding hands as they arrived back in NYC on Sunday. Ethan plays Boq in the Wicked movie alongside the Positions singer, which is how the lovebirds first met.
The pair walked Ari's dog, Toulouse, through the airport until they were met by the pop star's mama, Joan Grande, who gifted the couple flowers and balloons – possibly to celebrate the end of filming!
Are you looking forward to the Wicked movie?
Cover photo: Screenshot/Instagram/@arianagrande