Ariana Grande brings '60s-esque glamour to 2024 Paris Olympics

Paris, France - Pop sensation Ariana Grande is known for her impeccable sense of style , and for this year's Olympic Games, the singer went all out in an outfit that has fans all over the world talking!

Pop superstar Ariana Grande showed up to the 2024 Paris Olympics with a fashion bang! © Collage: IMAGO / ABACAPRESS & USA TODAY Network

Day 2 of the Paris 2024 Olympics kicked off with a bang!

The 31-year-old pop icon was spotted in full festive glam on Saturday to check out the women's artistic gymnastics qualifications.

Ari brought her brother, Frankie Grande, and Wicked co-star Cynthia Erivo along for the excitement.

The yes, and? artist wore a stunning '60s-style white dress paired with a wicker purse, white sunglasses, and a classy slicked-back pony.

As seen in multiple photos and videos on social media, the Nickelodeon alum was all eyes and ears to watch gymnastics legend Simone Biles take the stage.

More snaps show the Supernatural hitmaker giving Vogue editor Anna Wintour a kiss on the cheek.

Other celebrities spotted at the event include A-listers Jessica Chastain, Tom Cruise, Chrissy Teigen, John Legend, Nina Dobrev, and Snoop Dogg.