Beyoncé fuels conspiracy theories missing Cowboy Carter vinyl tracks

Los Angeles, California - While Beyoncé 's newest album , Cowboy Carter, breaks records, some fans were perplexed over the project's vinyls missing tracks.

Beyoncé sent fans into a frenzy over the weekend when fans noticed that her exclusive vinyl was missing several tracks. © Screenshot/instagram/Beyoncé

Per Variety, the 42-year-old entertainer fueled internet theories after the fans who received their Cowboy Carter vinyl discovered there were several tracks missing.

Reportedly, the songs Spaghettii, Flamenco, The Linda Martell Show, Ya Ya, and Oh Louisiana are omitted from the exclusive vinyl while Flamenco was featured on the CD and not the other four.

The site shared that fans who issued complaints directly to the album's retailer received an automated response that their concerns would be answered in three to four days due to a "higher volume of emails than usual."

Still, internet sleuths have theorized that the Texas Hold 'Em artist may have changed and added songs very late into the process.