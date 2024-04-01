Beyoncé fuels conspiracy theories missing Cowboy Carter vinyl tracks

This ain't Texas, but where are the songs? Beyoncé has sent fans into a deep dive of conspiracies as a few tracks were omitted from her exclusive vinyl.

By Elyse Johnson

Los Angeles, California - While Beyoncé's newest album, Cowboy Carter, breaks records, some fans were perplexed over the project's vinyls missing tracks.

Beyoncé sent fans into a frenzy over the weekend when fans noticed that her exclusive vinyl was missing several tracks.  © Screenshot/instagram/Beyoncé

Per Variety, the 42-year-old entertainer fueled internet theories after the fans who received their Cowboy Carter vinyl discovered there were several tracks missing.

Reportedly, the songs Spaghettii, Flamenco, The Linda Martell Show, Ya Ya, and Oh Louisiana are omitted from the exclusive vinyl while Flamenco was featured on the CD and not the other four.

The site shared that fans who issued complaints directly to the album's retailer received an automated response that their concerns would be answered in three to four days due to a "higher volume of emails than usual."

Still, internet sleuths have theorized that the Texas Hold 'Em artist may have changed and added songs very late into the process.

Is the Cowboy Carter vinyl the original version of Beyoncé's Act II?

Beyoncé has fueled new speculation about the original plans for Cowboy Carter after fans discovered errors on their vinyl and CD copies.  © Screenshot/instagram/Beyoncé

Others have speculated that the vinyl edition is the album's original version, especially since the spine of vinyl and CD copies reads "Act II – Beyincé – Beyoncé."

This led to the theory that Cowboy Carter was originally titled Beyincé, and Bey changed the name at the last minute.

Prior to the anticipated release of Act II, the Virgo's Groove crooner revealed that the record was originally intended to drop before 2022's Renaissance.

"We wanted to dance. We deserved to dance. But I had to trust God's timing," Beyoncé said in a press release.

Cowboy Carter is out now!

Cover photo: Collage: screenshot/instagram/Beyoncé

