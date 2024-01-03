Billie Eilish teases studio time for next album in new photo dump
Los Angeles, California - Billie Eilish has kicked off 2024 with an inside look at her recent days, including a new tease of her next album!
The 22-year-old singer dropped a new photo dump on Instagram on Tuesday with the caption, "another january" with a yawning emoji.
The post opened with a BeReal snap of Billie in the studio, presumably working on her highly-anticipated third album.
While nothing has been confirmed, fans can likely expect it to drop sometime this year.
Billie's brother and collaborator, Finneas, revealed last month that the record is "85% done."
Though the pair haven't dropped a full album since 2021's Happier Than Ever, Billie returned to the top of the charts last year with What Was I Made For?, which was featured on the Barbie movie soundtrack.
Billie Eilish gears up for another milestone year in 2024
Elsewhere in Tuesday's post, Billie shared a bare-faced selfie flaunting her black-and-red hair along with snaps of herself spending time with friends.
With or without a new album, 2024 is sure to be another banner year for the Ocean Eyes artist, who is up for six nominations at February's Grammy Awards.
What Was I Made For? has earned five nominations, including Song of the Year, while Billie's collaboration with Labrinth, Never Felt So Alone, is up for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance.
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/billieeilish