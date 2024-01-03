Billie Eilish teases studio time for next album in new photo dump

Los Angeles, California - Billie Eilish has kicked off 2024 with an inside look at her recent days, including a new tease of her next album!

Billie Eilish has dropped another tease at her next album, which is expected to arrive sometime this year. © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/billieeilish

The 22-year-old singer dropped a new photo dump on Instagram on Tuesday with the caption, "another january" with a yawning emoji.

The post opened with a BeReal snap of Billie in the studio, presumably working on her highly-anticipated third album.

While nothing has been confirmed, fans can likely expect it to drop sometime this year.

Billie's brother and collaborator, Finneas, revealed last month that the record is "85% done."

Though the pair haven't dropped a full album since 2021's Happier Than Ever, Billie returned to the top of the charts last year with What Was I Made For?, which was featured on the Barbie movie soundtrack.