Billie Eilish uses Paris snaps to hint at Barbie movie feature
Paris, France - Billie Eilish is continuing to tease fans about her involvement with the Barbie movie with a flirty new set of photos.
The 21-year-old recapped her recent trip to Paris in her latest photo dump posted to Instagram on Tuesday.
"gimme kiss," she captioned the snaps.
The photos kicked off with a selfie of Billie rocking a Nike knit cap and a Spice Girls t-shirt, followed by another recent fashion moment consisting of plenty of neon-yellow latex.
Elsewhere in the post, the Ocean Eyes singer lights a flower-adorned cake and is seen smiling for the camera in front of the Eiffel Tower with her brother, Finneas.
Once again, Billie sent fans into a frenzy with the final image on the group - a photo of matching Ken and Barbie benches promoting the upcoming movie starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling.
Could she be appearing on the movie's soundtrack after all?
Will Billie Eilish be on the Barbie soundtrack?
With more artists yet to be announced for the already star-studded soundtrack, many fans are convinced Billie is one of the remaining singers.
In another recent Instagram post, the Grammy winner shared a snap of the iconic Barbie doll silhouette.
Fans just may have to wait to find out if the rumors are true when the Barbie movie - and complete soundtrack - drop on July 21.
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/billieeilish