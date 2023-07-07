Billie Eilish uses Paris snaps to hint at Barbie movie feature

Paris, France - Billie Eilish is continuing to tease fans about her involvement with the Barbie movie with a flirty new set of photos.

Billie Eilish dropped another hint at her involvement with the Barbie movie soundtrack in a new Instagram post. © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/billieeilish

The 21-year-old recapped her recent trip to Paris in her latest photo dump posted to Instagram on Tuesday.

"gimme kiss," she captioned the snaps.

The photos kicked off with a selfie of Billie rocking a Nike knit cap and a Spice Girls t-shirt, followed by another recent fashion moment consisting of plenty of neon-yellow latex.

Elsewhere in the post, the Ocean Eyes singer lights a flower-adorned cake and is seen smiling for the camera in front of the Eiffel Tower with her brother, Finneas.

Once again, Billie sent fans into a frenzy with the final image on the group - a photo of matching Ken and Barbie benches promoting the upcoming movie starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling.

Could she be appearing on the movie's soundtrack after all?