Taylor Swift and Blake Lively's friendship has "halted" amid big twist in legal battle
New York, New York - Taylor Swift and Blake Lively are said to have put their longtime friendship on hold as the pop star gets pulled into Lively's legal battle against Justin Baldoni.
On Thursday, a report from People revealed that the pair's "friendship has halted," according to inside sources.
"Taylor wants no part in this drama," the tipster said.
But while they're "taking time apart," the insider clarified that Swift and Lively are "not no longer friends."
The claims come after Swift was officially subpoenaed by Baldoni's legal team amid their countersuit against the Gossip Girl star, who has accused Baldoni of sexually harassing her on the set of their movie, It Ends With Us.
In countering Lively's claims, Baldoni – who directed It Ends With Us in addition to co-starring with Lively – has alleged that the A Simple Favor actor was seeking creative control over the film and reportedly brought Swift with her when she presented Baldoni with her changes to the script.
Baldoni claimed that the Grammy winner's presence made him feel pressured to accept the rewrites, and in an alleged text message to him, Lively referred to Swift as one of her protective "dragons."
In responding to the subpoena from Baldoni's side, Swift's team has denied that she had any involvement in the making of It Ends With Us.
Why has Taylor Swift been dragged into the It Ends With Us legal battle?
"The connection Taylor had to this film was permitting the use of one song, my tears ricochet," the Karma singer's rep said in response to the subpoena.
"Given that her involvement was licensing a song for the film, which 19 other artists also did, this document subpoena is designed to use Taylor Swift's name to draw public interest by creating tabloid clickbait instead of focusing on the facts of the case."
The Jane the Virgin actor's legal team further escalated the situation on Wednesday by submitting a new court filing that revealed an anonymous source claimed that Lively had asked Swift to issue a public statement of support for her in the legal battle.
According to the tipster, Lively threatened to expose years of private text messages if Swift did not comply.
The Fortnight artist has never publicly commented on the legal battle, and the judge has since tossed the letter submitted by Baldoni's lawyer, calling it "improper" and "irrelevant" to the case.
Still, it seems that Swift's name getting dragged into the case has now officially hurt her friendship with Lively, with one insider confirming that the recent subpoena has "fractured" the "fragile peace" between the pals.
