Taylor Swift and Blake Lively's friendship has "halted" amid big twist in legal battle

New York, New York - Taylor Swift and Blake Lively are said to have put their longtime friendship on hold as the pop star gets pulled into Lively's legal battle against Justin Baldoni.

Taylor Swift (r.) and Blake Lively (l.) are said to have put their longtime friendship on hold as the pop star gets pulled into Lively's legal battle against Justin Baldoni. © Collage: IMAGO / NurPhoto & Dimitrios Kambouris / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

On Thursday, a report from People revealed that the pair's "friendship has halted," according to inside sources.



"Taylor wants no part in this drama," the tipster said.

But while they're "taking time apart," the insider clarified that Swift and Lively are "not no longer friends."

The claims come after Swift was officially subpoenaed by Baldoni's legal team amid their countersuit against the Gossip Girl star, who has accused Baldoni of sexually harassing her on the set of their movie, It Ends With Us.

In countering Lively's claims, Baldoni – who directed It Ends With Us in addition to co-starring with Lively – has alleged that the A Simple Favor actor was seeking creative control over the film and reportedly brought Swift with her when she presented Baldoni with her changes to the script.

Baldoni claimed that the Grammy winner's presence made him feel pressured to accept the rewrites, and in an alleged text message to him, Lively referred to Swift as one of her protective "dragons."

In responding to the subpoena from Baldoni's side, Swift's team has denied that she had any involvement in the making of It Ends With Us.