Blake Lively shares cryptic post amid Justin Baldoni legal battle
New York, New York - Blake Lively shared a message of optimism as her legal battle against her It Ends With Us co-star, Justin Baldoni, continues.
On Monday, the 37-year-old Gossip Girl star channeled Winnie the Pooh for an Instagram story documenting the recent April showers.
"It never hurts to keep looking for sunshine," she wrote over a snap of a white flower in the rain, attributing the quote to the famously glum Eeyore.
Lively and her husband, Ryan Reynolds, have been battling it out in court against Baldoni, whom the A Simple Favor actor has accused of sexually harassing her on set and hiring a PR team to conduct a retaliatory smear campaign against her.
The 41-year-old filmmaker subsequently sued Lively and Reynolds, leveling accusations of defamation and extortion and claiming that the couple sought to take creative control of the movie, which Baldoni directed.
At the end of March, Lively filed to have Baldoni's "vengeful" suit dropped, citing a California law that prohibits "suing victims who speak out against sexual harassment or retaliation."
Reynolds also sought to have the case dismissed and claimed in his filing that Baldoni could not sue him over "hurt feelings," alluding to his Deadpool character of Nicepool, which was referenced in the defamation suit.
Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds hit back at Justin Baldoni's defamation suit
The Jane the Virgin alum has alleged that Reynolds created the "satirical 'woke'" character to bully him.
The Marvel star didn't appear to deny that accusation in his filing, with his legal team arguing that Reynolds was offering an "unabashed negative opinion of Mr. Baldoni's character" that is within his "First Amendment right".
After Baldoni's team pushed back at the couple's attempts to dismiss the suit, Reynolds doubled down on calling out the Clouds director's public feminism as a facade.
Reynolds' attorneys accused Baldoni of being insincere in his advocacy, noting that "Reynolds actually is that man, and he will continue to support his wife as she stands up to the individuals who not only harassed her but then have retaliated against her."
The cases are currently set to go to trial in March 2026.
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/@blakelively & Etienne LAURENT / AFP