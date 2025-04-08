Blake Lively shares cryptic post amid Justin Baldoni legal battle

New York, New York - Blake Lively shared a message of optimism as her legal battle against her It Ends With Us co- star , Justin Baldoni, continues.

Blake Lively (r.) shared a message of optimism as her legal battle against her It Ends With Us co-star, Justin Baldoni, continues. © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/@blakelively & Etienne LAURENT / AFP

On Monday, the 37-year-old Gossip Girl star channeled Winnie the Pooh for an Instagram story documenting the recent April showers.

"It never hurts to keep looking for sunshine," she wrote over a snap of a white flower in the rain, attributing the quote to the famously glum Eeyore.

Lively and her husband, Ryan Reynolds, have been battling it out in court against Baldoni, whom the A Simple Favor actor has accused of sexually harassing her on set and hiring a PR team to conduct a retaliatory smear campaign against her.

The 41-year-old filmmaker subsequently sued Lively and Reynolds, leveling accusations of defamation and extortion and claiming that the couple sought to take creative control of the movie, which Baldoni directed.

At the end of March, Lively filed to have Baldoni's "vengeful" suit dropped, citing a California law that prohibits "suing victims who speak out against sexual harassment or retaliation."

Reynolds also sought to have the case dismissed and claimed in his filing that Baldoni could not sue him over "hurt feelings," alluding to his Deadpool character of Nicepool, which was referenced in the defamation suit.