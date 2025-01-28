Britney Spears' ex Sam Asghari reveals the "most difficult" part of their marriage

Los Angeles, California - Just over a year after their divorce, Britney Spears ' ex-husband Sam Asghari has opened up about their marriage, and he's revealed what he found to be the strangest thing in their relationship.

Sam Asghari (r.) opened up about his marriage to Britney Spears in a new podcast appearance. © TOMMASO BODDI / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

The former couple met on the set of a music video shoot in 2016 and tied the knot in 2022.

Now, Spears' ex-husband has shared in the podcast Sibling Revelry that one detail in particular made the relationship a challenge: the pop star's controversial conservatorship.

The 43-year-old was subject to a 13-year conservatorship between 2008 and 2021, during which her father, Jamie, had full control over her life and career.

Asghari, who grew up in Iran, admitted that it was hard for him to wrap his head around.

"One day, I start learning about what the conservatorship is, and that's when I was like, 'Wait a minute. I thought I'm in America. What do you mean someone over the age of 18 needs permission from their parents?'" he told the podcast hosts.

For the 30-year-old model, this was the "most difficult and weird" thing he'd ever seen, but he knew it was crucial for him to support his then-wife as much as he could in her fight for freedom.