Britney Spears opens up about suffering "brain damage" amid ex Kevin Federline's memoir claims

Los Angeles, California - Britney Spears baffled her fans on Monday with a new post describing how she suffered "brain damage," while her ex-husband continues to make headlines with his shocking allegations against her.

Britney Spears baffled her fans with a new post describing how she suffered "brain damage" as her ex's shocking memoir claims continued to make headlines. © Screenshot/Instagram/@britneyspears

The cryptic post came a day before Kevin Federline's memoir – You Thought You Knew – officially hit bookstores, but his bombshell revelations about his former spouse were already going viral.

In the post, he described several concerning incidents involving Britney, including accusations of drug use while she was breastfeeding and one disturbing moment where he claims the pop star watched their two sons sleeping as she held a knife.

Britney's Instagram post appears to be her latest response to the drama – and perhaps her most bizarre yet.

She began the lengthy post by discussing the movie Maleficent, comparing her shoulder blades – seen in the accompanying photo of herself riding a horse – to the Disney villain's wings.

The Toxic then went on to recall a "traumatic experience" that she described in her own memoir, The Woman in Me.

She wrote that "for 4 months I no longer had my private door and illegally was forced to not use my feet or body to go anywhere," adding that the experience "did more than hurt my body."

Britney, who was held under a conservatorship from 2008 through 2021, noted that there are still experiences in her life she has never spoken about – "things at this very moment I've kept hidden because its incredibly painful and sad."

She continued the Maleficent allegory by explaining that she feels like her "wings were taken away" and that "brain damage happened to me a long time ago."

"I have of course moved on from that troubling time in my life and I'm blessed to be alive…" she wrote.