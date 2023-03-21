Britney Spears says she married herself in throwback pic: "My life is f**king beautiful"

Los Angeles, California - Britney Spears chose to kick off the week with some bold words and throwback posts.

Did Britney Spears marry herself? The pop star posted a throwback photo where she seemingly alluded to doing so. © Screenshot/Instagram/britneyspears

The 41-year-old pop star gave fans a peek at the time she said she "married" herself in a new Instagram post.

The snap, shared on Monday, features Britney sporting a thin, white nightgown while standing in what appears to be her living room. The singer's blonde tresses are curly and free-flowing.

"Remember when I played and married myself!! It's throwback week for me," she captioned the post.

"Psss I'M SITTING ON TOP OF THE WORLD Y'ALL !!! Y'all can laugh now!!!"

It seems like the caption is a joke. And of course, Britney is married to her hubby Sam Ashgari.

But another confusing post on Monday made users not so sure of what Brit may have been trying to say.