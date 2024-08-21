Will Britney Spears fix her "painful" relationship with dad Jamie?

Los Angeles, California - Britney Spears ' relationship with her estranged father Jamie is even more complicated than previously believed!

Is Britney Spears (r.) considering reconciling with her ailing father, Jamie? © Collage: VALERIE MACON & ALBERTO E. RODRIGUEZ / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

In Touch Weekly has spilled on whether or not reconciliation is possible between the 42-year-old pop star and her 72-year-old father, who's reportedly in poor health.

Despite Jamie's sickness, a tipster dished on Tuesday that while Britney is "sad" for him, it's "not that simple to just forgive and forget the way he destroyed her life."

They added, "It's an extremely complicated and painful situation."

Making things more complicated are the Womanizer singer's sons Jayden and Sean Preston, who have reconciled with their ailing grandfather.

The source explained, "It hurts that her dad is somehow more important to them than she is. It's a kick in the teeth."

Britney's teenage sons, who relocated to Hawaii with their dad Kevin Federline, are reportedly considering visiting Jamie in Louisiana.