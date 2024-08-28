Is Justin Timberlake dreading Britney Spears' upcoming biopic?

Los Angeles, California - Britney Spears ' ex, Justin Timberlake , could be looking to protect himself with the pop star's biopic underway!

Insiders are spilling that Justin Timberlake (r.) could be considering getting his lawyers involved when Britney Spears' biopic hits theaters. © Collage: DAVID BECKER & JEROD HARRIS / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

While fans await the 42-year-old pop star's life to hit the big screens, the *NSYNC is apparently already "freaking out" about the film!

Britney didn't mince words about her highly-publicized romance with Justin in her memoir, The Woman in Me.

Now, a tipster told Heat that the 43-year-old performer and his wife, Jessica Biel, have been having "tense talks" about how the movie will affect their family.

They continued, "They already found the release of the book difficult to deal with, now the idea of Justin being portrayed in a bad light on the big screen is just a step too far for them both."

The SexyBack hitmaker already has his recent DWI charge to worry about, but the insider noted that Justin is "considering" getting his lawyers involved.