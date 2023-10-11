Bronny James reveals shocking popularity as he dishes on unread texts
Los Angeles, California - If you're expecting a text response from Bronny James, be prepared to exercise your patience; it could be quite a while before you receive a reply.
Bronny, son of NBA superstar LeBron James, is making a triumphant return to the court with the USC Trojans after overcoming a serious health setback.
In a recent Instagram video released by USC Hoops on Tuesday, Bronny and his teammates participated in a fun Q&A session during their media day photo shoot. One of the questions they tackled was related to the number of unread text messages on their phones.
While many of the players were revealed to have double or even triple-digit unread messages, Bronny James stood out with a whopping 1,089 unread texts - WHOA!
He recently rejoined his USC teammates during a camp and shared some playful moments during a video shoot, providing a delightful peek into his life beyond the basketball court.
Bronny James' unread texts is a display of his huge image likeness
The avalanche of unread messages might seem like a digital monsoon, but it's a standing ovation to the colossal curiosity swirling around Bronny.
Being the eldest offspring of LeBron, who's a basketball icon, Bronny's life is a captivating blend of his hoop skills, the star-studded family tree, and his unique journey.
Bronny recently had a tango with surgery to tackle a congenital heart issue, a little hiccup in his grand slam of life.
But, no spoilers here – he's back on the saddle, ready to dazzle on the court once more, crafting his own tale in the epic saga of basketball.
USC will open the season against Kansas State on November 6 in Las Vegas.
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot / Instagram / Uschoops