Bronny James reveals shocking popularity as he dishes on unread texts

Los Angeles, California - If you're expecting a text response from Bronny James , be prepared to exercise your patience; it could be quite a while before you receive a reply.

Bronny James hilariously revealed the shocking number of unread texts in a new video for USC college basketball. © Collage: Screenshot / Instagram / Uschoops

Bronny, son of NBA superstar LeBron James, is making a triumphant return to the court with the USC Trojans after overcoming a serious health setback.

In a recent Instagram video released by USC Hoops on Tuesday, Bronny and his teammates participated in a fun Q&A session during their media day photo shoot. One of the questions they tackled was related to the number of unread text messages on their phones.

While many of the players were revealed to have double or even triple-digit unread messages, Bronny James stood out with a whopping 1,089 unread texts - WHOA!

He recently rejoined his USC teammates during a camp and shared some playful moments during a video shoot, providing a delightful peek into his life beyond the basketball court.