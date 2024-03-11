Has Bronny James redeemed his reputation with his latest performance?
Los Angeles, California - Bronny James is starting to see some progress in his college basketball learning curve.
Despite USC's unlikely bid for the March Madness tournament and initial doubts about Bronny's draft prospects, the young player used a crucial game to silence critics.
Even with a slow start to the season due to a summer cardiac arrest, Bronny showed no signs of rust against No. 5 Arizona over the weekend.
While not the team's leading scorer, the 19-year-old freshman ended his scoreless streak by putting up 5 points, along with six rebounds, one assist, two steals, and one block.
His improved performance against the Pac-12's best indicates that he is progressing with each game, sparking discussion about the potential benefits of another year in college for his development.
Why Bronny James would benefit from another year of college
Women's college basketball has been captivating the nation, with standout performances that overshadow even the men's game.
Caitlin Clark, for example, recently became the all-time NCAA Division I scoring champion, highlighting the dominance of female players.
However, one player who has consistently grabbed media attention is Trojan freshman Bronny James, despite averaging fewer than five points per game for a team with a losing record.
It's clear that without his famous NBA dad, LeBron, Bronny might not be as well-known, which is exactly why another year of college basketball could greatly benefit him.
Currently, Bronny needs to focus on developing his skills to stand out for more than just his last name. He has plenty of room for growth before making the jump to the NBA.
Cover photo: Christian Petersen / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP