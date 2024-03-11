Has Bronny James redeemed his reputation with his latest performance?

Los Angeles, California - Bronny James is starting to see some progress in his college basketball learning curve.

Bronny James showed no signs of rust against No. 5 Arizona over the weekend, indicating a promising hoops future despite a slow start to the season. © Christian Petersen / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Despite USC's unlikely bid for the March Madness tournament and initial doubts about Bronny's draft prospects, the young player used a crucial game to silence critics.

Even with a slow start to the season due to a summer cardiac arrest, Bronny showed no signs of rust against No. 5 Arizona over the weekend.

While not the team's leading scorer, the 19-year-old freshman ended his scoreless streak by putting up 5 points, along with six rebounds, one assist, two steals, and one block.

His improved performance against the Pac-12's best indicates that he is progressing with each game, sparking discussion about the potential benefits of another year in college for his development.