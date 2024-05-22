LeBron James gets candid on Bronny's NBA Draft Combine experience

Los Angeles, California - Bronny James may not be the apple of NBA scouts and general managers ' eyes, but to his father LeBron , the 19-year-old is the only hooper that stole his attention this NBA Draft season.

Bronny James (r.) may not be the top prospect for NBA scouts, but to his father LeBron, he's the only player who has captured his attention this Draft season. © Collage: IMAGO / ZUMA Wire & Bildbyran

On his Mind the Game podcast with JJ Redick, LeBron revealed how he felt watching his eldest son compete in the NBA Draft Combine this weekend in Chicago.



In a vulnerable moment, the sports legend spoke about Bronny's growth, maturity, and dreams as an NBA hopeful.

"To see him almost at that moment for a parent is something you can just be in awe of," LeBron shared.

He added: "For myself and Savannah to be there at the Combine this past week in Chicago, to see him out there with other kids trying to be able to live out their dream, it was pretty remarkable [...] for our entire family."

While watching Bronny at the NBA Combine, LeBron revealed he was particularly impressed by his son's maturity and understanding of his potential future role.