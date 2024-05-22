LeBron James gets candid on Bronny's NBA Draft Combine experience
Los Angeles, California - Bronny James may not be the apple of NBA scouts and general managers' eyes, but to his father LeBron, the 19-year-old is the only hooper that stole his attention this NBA Draft season.
On his Mind the Game podcast with JJ Redick, LeBron revealed how he felt watching his eldest son compete in the NBA Draft Combine this weekend in Chicago.
In a vulnerable moment, the sports legend spoke about Bronny's growth, maturity, and dreams as an NBA hopeful.
"To see him almost at that moment for a parent is something you can just be in awe of," LeBron shared.
He added: "For myself and Savannah to be there at the Combine this past week in Chicago, to see him out there with other kids trying to be able to live out their dream, it was pretty remarkable [...] for our entire family."
While watching Bronny at the NBA Combine, LeBron revealed he was particularly impressed by his son's maturity and understanding of his potential future role.
LeBron James says Bronny is carving his own path in the NBA
When LeBron was entering the NBA, his goals included making it to the All-Star Game in his first year, becoming an All-Star, and winning MVP.
However, Bronny is carving out his own path with goals unique to him.
"I just love his mindset. Just some of his answers to a lot of the questions that were given to him, I was in awe of because we never actually talked about it," James said.
"But he's living in it. He's living in the moment. He's carving out his own lane. He's definitely not his dad, and I'm not him."
While Bronny is laser-focused on entering the NBA Draft, he will have until May 29 to drop out and return to college. The Draft is set for Thursday, June 27.
Cover photo: Collage: IMAGO / ZUMA Wire & Bildbyran