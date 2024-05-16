Is Bronny James a second round steal in the 2024 NBA Draft?
Chicago, Illinois - After a tumultuous freshman season at USC, Bronny James, son of NBA legend LeBron, has found himself in an unexpected position as the 2024 NBA Draft approaches.
Once projected as a potential lottery pick, Bronny's draft stock has fallen due to a heart condition that affected his preparation and performance during his lone college season.
Despite this setback, there is still significant interest in the 19-year-old from several NBA teams, including the Utah Jazz.
According to Yahoo Sports' Krysten Peek, the Jazz are intrigued by Bronny and are considering bringing him in for an individual workout.
The Jazz currently hold the 32nd overall pick in the second round of the draft, and there is speculation that they could use this pick to select Bronny.
Would the Utah Jazz be a good fit for Bronny James?
Bronny's freshman year at USC was challenging, as he struggled to find his footing amid lingering health concerns and the pressures of playing at a high-profile program.
However, his potential as a player has not gone unnoticed, and many believe that he has the talent and work ethic to succeed at the next level.
If the Jazz do decide to take a chance on the college hooper, they could potentially be getting a steal in the second round.
Despite his setbacks, Bronny remains a highly skilled and promising player with the potential to develop into a valuable asset for an NBA team.
Whether he is selected by the Jazz or another team, one thing is for certain: Bronny is determined to make his mark in the league and follow in his father's footsteps as a successful NBA player.
Cover photo: Collage: IMAGO / Bildbyran