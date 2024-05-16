Is Bronny James a second round steal in the 2024 NBA Draft?

Chicago, Illinois - After a tumultuous freshman season at USC, Bronny James , son of NBA legend LeBron , has found himself in an unexpected position as the 2024 NBA Draft approaches.

Bronny James has caught the attention of the Utah Jazz at the NBA Draft Combine, who are interested in inviting him for an individual workout. © Collage: IMAGO / Bildbyran

Once projected as a potential lottery pick, Bronny's draft stock has fallen due to a heart condition that affected his preparation and performance during his lone college season.



Despite this setback, there is still significant interest in the 19-year-old from several NBA teams, including the Utah Jazz.

According to Yahoo Sports' Krysten Peek, the Jazz are intrigued by Bronny and are considering bringing him in for an individual workout.

The Jazz currently hold the 32nd overall pick in the second round of the draft, and there is speculation that they could use this pick to select Bronny.