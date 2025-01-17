Bruce Willis greets LA police in first public appearance since dementia diagnosis

Los Angeles, California - For the first time in two years, actor Bruce Willis has appeared in public again.

Bruce Willis chatted with a police officer in a new video, marking the first time the star has appeared in public for a long time. © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@emmahemingwillis

After the Die Hard star (69) shared his dementia diagnosis in February 2023, he withdrew from Hollywood.

As his illness – later clarified as frontotemporal dementia, or FTD – progresses, Willis will likely not be in front of the camera again.

But in a new video shared by his wife Emma, Willis was seen out in public as he chatted with first responders on the front line of the devastating Los Angeles wildfires.

A visibly grateful Willis shook hands with a police officer and shared a sweet chat.

"Spotting a first responder, Bruce never missed a chance to show his gratitude with a heartfelt handshake and a 'thank you for your service.' Yesterday was no different," Emma wrote in the caption of the clip.

The black-and-white clip was accompanied by the song Going to California by Led Zeppelin.