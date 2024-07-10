Cardi B and Offset reunite for fairytale date at Disneyland Paris

Paris, France - Rappers Cardi B and Offset were caught holding hands while celebrating their daughter Kulture's sixth birthday at Disneyland Paris. Does this mean the estranged pair is back together?

Rappers Cardi B (r.) and Offset spent the day together in Paris. Could they be making amends? © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@iamcardib

It's no secret that Cardi B and Offset go big for their kids' birthdays, and this year, despite their recent relationship drama, they still went all out for Kulture!

Their eldest daughter turns six on Wednesday, and the rappers treated her to a trip to Disneyland Paris.

Offset, who is currently touring Europe, met up with Cardi, her step-sister, and a friend to celebrate Kulture's big day.

The Bodak Yellow artist documented their flight over to Europe in a private jet on her Instagram, where she also shared footage from the eventful day at the amusement park.

The kids enjoyed race cars and Mickey Mouse-shaped pepperoni pizza, and they even went on the famous It's A Small World ride, which amused Cardi but appeared to drive Offset crazy!

The couple wasn't just seen together at Disneyland for Kulture's birthday; they were also caught holding hands, as per Page Six.