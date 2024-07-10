Cardi B and Offset reunite for fairytale date at Disneyland Paris
Paris, France - Rappers Cardi B and Offset were caught holding hands while celebrating their daughter Kulture's sixth birthday at Disneyland Paris. Does this mean the estranged pair is back together?
It's no secret that Cardi B and Offset go big for their kids' birthdays, and this year, despite their recent relationship drama, they still went all out for Kulture!
Their eldest daughter turns six on Wednesday, and the rappers treated her to a trip to Disneyland Paris.
Offset, who is currently touring Europe, met up with Cardi, her step-sister, and a friend to celebrate Kulture's big day.
The Bodak Yellow artist documented their flight over to Europe in a private jet on her Instagram, where she also shared footage from the eventful day at the amusement park.
The kids enjoyed race cars and Mickey Mouse-shaped pepperoni pizza, and they even went on the famous It's A Small World ride, which amused Cardi but appeared to drive Offset crazy!
The couple wasn't just seen together at Disneyland for Kulture's birthday; they were also caught holding hands, as per Page Six.
Are Cardi B and Offset back together?
Does Cardi and Offset's hand-holding in the City of Love mean the two have found a way back together?
The Bronx native shocked her fans back in December by announcing that she was single and separated from Offset.
Then, after New Year's Eve, he admitted to getting it on with her purported ex, and just recently, Cardi praised Offset as a father, saying he is the only person she would have kids with.
There are also rumors circulating that Cardi B is pregnant with baby no. 3 due to the fact she's been favoring loose-fitting looks, which appeared to be the case in Disney as well!
While the rapper's relationship is a rocky one, the pair remain firmly committed to raising their two children, Kulture and Wave, together.
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@iamcardib