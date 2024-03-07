Cardi B attempts to eat unusual Filipino egg delicacy in hilarious TikTok
Atlanta, Georgia- Rapper Cardi B shared her hysterical attempt to eat and rate a Balut egg on TikTok to the delight of millions. Spoiler alert: she didn't give it a ten!
"It's called Balute... Let's try it and rate it from one to ten," rapper Cardi B said in her new TikTok video shared Wednesday showing her trying the Filipino street food.
A Balut egg is a hard-boiled fertilized duck egg that's eaten from the shell as a late-night snack in the Philippines, per the Journal of Ethnic Foods.
This incubated delicacy is also found in Cambodia, Vietnam, and China and is eaten out of the shell after consumers drink the juice or "soup."
The Like What (Freestyle) artist started her Balute tasting by reminding fans she can eat anything with lemon juice and salt. After popping some antacid, she cracked open the large egg with a scream. The rapper then tried to slurp the Balut egg soup and gagged.
Even though Cardi didn't give up – she plugged her nose and downed the juice - the rest of the taste test wasn't smooth.
Cardi hollered, joked about the texture, and spit out the yolk she put in her mouth.
"I'm not even gonna rate it at one through ten, I'm just gonna say that it's just not for me," Cardi B concluded, adding, "But I'm so glad that I tried it. Maybe I did it wrong. Maybe I need to eat it from somebody that knows how to cook it."
TikTokers love Cardi B's food reviews
Cardi B's video proved to be a hit with TikTokers, boasting more than ten million views.
Users celebrated her diplomatic review in the comments. "This is how you respectfully review food that you don't like," one gushed, while another dubbed her "brave" for trying the street food.
Others said they wouldn't touch a Balut, while a few suggested she might like the delicacy if she tried it hot, with herbs, and or with chili.
Per usual, Cardi B's dramatic expressions and sounds won the internet over. Fans love how she spit the yolk out!
Maybe TikTok's overwhelmingly positive response will inspire Cardi B to do more food review videos.
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@iamcardib