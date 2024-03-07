Cardi B attempts to eat unusual Filipino egg delicacy in hilarious TikTok

Atlanta, Georgia- Rapper Cardi B shared her hysterical attempt to eat and rate a Balut egg on TikTok to the delight of millions. Spoiler alert: she didn't give it a ten!

Cardi B tried a Balut egg and wows TikTok. © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@iamcardib

"It's called Balute... Let's try it and rate it from one to ten," rapper Cardi B said in her new TikTok video shared Wednesday showing her trying the Filipino street food.

A Balut egg is a hard-boiled fertilized duck egg that's eaten from the shell as a late-night snack in the Philippines, per the Journal of Ethnic Foods.

This incubated delicacy is also found in Cambodia, Vietnam, and China and is eaten out of the shell after consumers drink the juice or "soup."

The Like What (Freestyle) artist started her Balute tasting by reminding fans she can eat anything with lemon juice and salt. After popping some antacid, she cracked open the large egg with a scream. The rapper then tried to slurp the Balut egg soup and gagged.

Even though Cardi didn't give up – she plugged her nose and downed the juice - the rest of the taste test wasn't smooth.

Cardi hollered, joked about the texture, and spit out the yolk she put in her mouth.

"I'm not even gonna rate it at one through ten, I'm just gonna say that it's just not for me," Cardi B concluded, adding, "But I'm so glad that I tried it. Maybe I did it wrong. Maybe I need to eat it from somebody that knows how to cook it."