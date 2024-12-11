Cardi B drops furious rant over calls to Child Protective Services: "You keep harassing me"
Los Angeles, California - Cardi B launched a furious rant against Child Protective Services (CPS) amid baseless claims from social media!
In a recent Instagram livestream, the Bodak Yellow rapper got emotional while accusing CPS of harassing her and her family.
Cardi's beef with the state-run agency began back in October when they were tipped off by an anonymous individual who claimed her kids were in danger.
On Tuesday evening, the WAP artist revealed that CPS came back to her home and allegedly demanded to investigate her home, examine her children, and get information about her newborn daughter.
"You keep harassing me, and there are actual kids about there that are being abused," Cardi said.
"None of my kids have ever got touched. None of my kids ever got a little pow-pow, a little whooping, a little nothing. None of that."
Cardi B shares another fiery social media rant
A month after welcoming her baby girl with Offset, who she's in the process of divorcing, CPS came to the Grammy winner's home late one night in October after a fan prank call.
Following this, Cardi was hit with allegations that she was going broke and dropped another angry rant about the criticism over an unreleased song.
Needless to say, the rapper's patience with fans is running low as she continued during her latest rant, "On my mama, whoever the f**k you is, you probably a b***h, n***a. Or a fan. Whoever the f**k did this, on my mama, real bad crosses finna come to your way. Real bad crosses."
Cover photo: JAMIE MCCARTHY / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP