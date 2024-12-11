Cardi B drops furious rant over calls to Child Protective Services: "You keep harassing me"

Cardi B went off on Instagram about CPS coming to visit her home for the second time. © JAMIE MCCARTHY / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

In a recent Instagram livestream, the Bodak Yellow rapper got emotional while accusing CPS of harassing her and her family.

Cardi's beef with the state-run agency began back in October when they were tipped off by an anonymous individual who claimed her kids were in danger.

On Tuesday evening, the WAP artist revealed that CPS came back to her home and allegedly demanded to investigate her home, examine her children, and get information about her newborn daughter.

"You keep harassing me, and there are actual kids about there that are being abused," Cardi said.

"None of my kids have ever got touched. None of my kids ever got a little pow-pow, a little whooping, a little nothing. None of that."