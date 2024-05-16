Cardi B turns on Biden and pledges not to vote: "I don't f**k with both"

Los Angeles, California - Cardi B revealed her current political stance in her latest cover story with Rolling Stone and gave insight on where she stands with her ex-husband, Offset.

Cardi B (c.) revealed that she is stepping back from politics after being disappointed by Joe Biden (r.) and Donald Trump. © Collage: Ilya S. Savenok, POOL, & Anna Moneymaker / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Cardi B is back on the cover of Rolling Stone, and this time, she's not holding back.

Shortly after divulging to fans they wouldn't be getting a new album this year, the Bronx-born rapper spoke about her political feelings in a candid interview published Thursday.

The Bodak Yellow rapper expressed her disillusionment with the US political system, bluntly stating, "I don't f**k with both of y'all n***as," referring to Joe Biden and Donald Trump.

Cardi discusses how she saw Trump's presidency as a threat but has gone through "layers and layers of disappointment" with the current president.

"I feel like people got betrayed," she said.

Cardi withdrew her support for Biden after he promised to fund Ukraine and Israel, which she saw as contradictory to domestic spending cuts.

"It's just like, damn, y'all not caring about nobody," the 31-year-old artist said. "There is a solution because you're spending billions of dollars on any f***ing thing."

In addition to her political views, Cardi B also opened up about her complicated relationship with Offset, which seemingly ended in December 2023.