Cardi B turns on Biden and pledges not to vote: "I don't f**k with both"
Los Angeles, California - Cardi B revealed her current political stance in her latest cover story with Rolling Stone and gave insight on where she stands with her ex-husband, Offset.
Cardi B is back on the cover of Rolling Stone, and this time, she's not holding back.
Shortly after divulging to fans they wouldn't be getting a new album this year, the Bronx-born rapper spoke about her political feelings in a candid interview published Thursday.
The Bodak Yellow rapper expressed her disillusionment with the US political system, bluntly stating, "I don't f**k with both of y'all n***as," referring to Joe Biden and Donald Trump.
Cardi discusses how she saw Trump's presidency as a threat but has gone through "layers and layers of disappointment" with the current president.
"I feel like people got betrayed," she said.
Cardi withdrew her support for Biden after he promised to fund Ukraine and Israel, which she saw as contradictory to domestic spending cuts.
"It's just like, damn, y'all not caring about nobody," the 31-year-old artist said. "There is a solution because you're spending billions of dollars on any f***ing thing."
In addition to her political views, Cardi B also opened up about her complicated relationship with Offset, which seemingly ended in December 2023.
Cardi B spills the tea on relationship with Offset
In the candid interview, Cardi described her relationship with Offset as more than just co-parents, but best friends.
This comes after the two were recently spotted at a Knicks playoff game and a Met Gala afterparty together.
"We do love each other," she said. "It's not even about love. We're best friends."
The WAP rapper added, "How do you stop talking to your best friend?"
However, she also acknowledged the challenges in their relationship, speaking about how the two are from completely different worlds.
"My career comes first, then my kids come second. And then sometimes I don't realize that I'm putting so many things before my relationship," she admits.
The couple began dating in 2017 and got married that same year. Cardi B and the 32-year-old rapper have since had two kids together, Kulture and Wave.
At the end of her interview, she retracted her previous statement and said, "My kids come first. My kids come before anything."
Cover photo: Collage: Ilya S. Savenok, POOL, & Anna Moneymaker / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP