Cavinder twins go viral with smooth post-workout dance moves

Fort Lauderdale, Florida - Fresh from their leg workouts, the Cavinder twins are dancing their way into TikTok's viral zone, showcasing their dance moves after hitting the gym .

The Cavinder twins showed off their post-workout dance routine in a viral new TikTok. © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@cavindertwins

While some may be tired and hungry after a workout, the Cavinder twins are seemingly just getting the party started.

The sister duo went viral for their post-workout dance moves that have fans raving all over the internet.

"post workout dance sesh," the twins captioned the clip, which garnered tens of thousands of views.

Known for regularly lighting up TikTok with viral clips of trending dances as former NCAA hoopers, fans couldn't help but hype Haley and Hanna in their latest.

"Aye!!!!!!" one fan hyped.

"Cowboys heck yea!!!" another fan wrote, noting Hanna's Dallas football shirt.

"Leg work outs have paid off big time... absolutely Fire," another fan commented.