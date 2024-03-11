Cavinder twins reveal killer glute workout routine

Fort Worth, Texas - Will the Cavinder twins go from your favorite athlete-influencers to your own personal trainers?

The Cavinder twins are back on Instagram, sharing some awesome tips with fans on how to get their glutes beach ready for the summer. © Collage: Screenshot / Instagram / Cavindertwins

Haley and Hanna Cavinder returned to Instagram on Monday, dishing out some serious tips for achieving that summer body!

They've announced that their six-week program will be launching soon, but in the meantime, fans can check out their latest post for a killer glute workout that's guaranteed to leave you feeling the burn!

Meanwhile, over on TikTok, the sisters shared a jaw-dropping transformation post, showcasing the results of their hard work.

The twins posted before and after pictures, comparing their teen years to now, with the caption, "better late than never."

Haley and Hanna posted – then quietly deleted – a similar transformation post earlier this month.

Since graduating from Miami last spring, the former Hurricane hoopers have taken their health and fitness to new levels.