Cavinder twins reveal killer glute workout routine
Fort Worth, Texas - Will the Cavinder twins go from your favorite athlete-influencers to your own personal trainers?
Haley and Hanna Cavinder returned to Instagram on Monday, dishing out some serious tips for achieving that summer body!
They've announced that their six-week program will be launching soon, but in the meantime, fans can check out their latest post for a killer glute workout that's guaranteed to leave you feeling the burn!
Meanwhile, over on TikTok, the sisters shared a jaw-dropping transformation post, showcasing the results of their hard work.
The twins posted before and after pictures, comparing their teen years to now, with the caption, "better late than never."
Haley and Hanna posted – then quietly deleted – a similar transformation post earlier this month.
Since graduating from Miami last spring, the former Hurricane hoopers have taken their health and fitness to new levels.
Haley and Hanna Cavinder continue to expand their health and fitness brand
Haley and Hanna recently released a free protein snack guide featuring tasty recipes like nachos, oatmeal, cinnamon rolls, pancakes, and a buffalo chicken wrap.
They've also ventured into the fitness industry with their own energy drinks through Bucked Up, showcasing their full-force entry into the field.
Haley and Hanna Cavinder are always up to big things! Fans can expect more exciting news from the sisters soon.
