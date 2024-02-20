Cavinder twins reveal their amped-up workouts for bikini season
Fort Worth, Texas - Beach season is right around the corner, which means the Cavinder twins are getting their bikini bodies ready for the summer rays!
Haley and Hanna Cavinder are on a mission to make this summer their best yet, hitting the gym with a vengeance and getting those bikini bodies ready.
In their latest viral TikTok video shared Monday, the former Miami hoopers tackled a challenging leg day workout, all in anticipation of the sunny days ahead.
"when summer is only 3 months away," they said in the video.
These sisters are not just athletes; they're also influential social media stars with millions of followers on Instagram and TikTok.
They're known for promoting a healthy lifestyle, and their latest venture – a partnership with Bucked Up to create their own sports energy drink – is proof of their commitment to staying active and energized.
Watch out summer, the Cavinder sisters are coming for ya!
Is Haley Cavinder WNBA material?
Recently, Haley Cavinder has piqued fans' interest regarding her post-college basketball plans. This upcoming fall, she's set to join the TCU Horned Frogs for the 2025 NCAA hoops season.
With notable players like UConn's Paige Bueckers returning next season, Haley will face tough competition on the court as she aims to establish herself as one of the best.
Fans are eagerly anticipating Haley Cavinder's return to the court in 2025 as they hope for a standout year for the basketball star!
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot / TikTok / cavindertwins