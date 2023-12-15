Cavinder twins give pop star energy in festive sing-along

Fort Worth, Texas - Reveling in the Christmas spirit, the Cavinder twins have "Bucked Up" their holiday energy like true pop stars!

The Cavinder twins showed off their Christmas spirit in a video promoting their collaboration with Bucked Up. © Collage: Screenshot / Instagram / Cavindertwins

The Cavinder twins joined forces with Bucked Up energy drinks last month to launch their own sports drinks.

Since then, they've become the faces of the brand, consistently creating viral content to promote their "Double Blue Razz" drink.

In their latest Bucked Up video shared on Thursday, the twins cranked up the Christmas spirits as they shared a lively Instagram post where they sang and danced to holiday tunes.

The video, which garnered over 200,000 views, featured Haley and Hanna Cavinder performing Ariana Grande's festive hit Last Christmas as if they were rock stars giving a concert.

"Christmas energy with our @buckedup," they captioned the post.