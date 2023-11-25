Cavinder twins show their gratitude as Hanna addresses her basketball future

Gilbert, Arizona - The Cavinder twins ' Thanksgiving style has set the internet on fire as they continue to shake up social media over the holiday weekend.

The Cavinder twins have continued to share festive photos from their Thanksgiving celebrations on social media. © Collage: Screenshot / Instagram / Cavindertwins

Thanksgiving may have passed, but Haley and Hanna Cavinder are still lighting up the internet with their viral posts.

On Friday, the twins shared an encouraging message to their Instagram followers, saying, "Hope everyone had a great Thanksgiving - Thankful for health, family, good food, our faith, and this platform."

Along with the kind words, the twins shared a carousel of pictures, including their Thanksgiving fashion, foods, and family.

Fans certainly got their fill of the Cavinder twins' fabulous fashion from the array of photos they shared, sparking a frenzy of excitement and rave reviews.

But amid the sisters' celebrations, Hanna took to social media to address ongoing concerns about her future in college basketball following her sister's return to the hardwood.