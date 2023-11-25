Cavinder twins show their gratitude as Hanna addresses her basketball future
Gilbert, Arizona - The Cavinder twins' Thanksgiving style has set the internet on fire as they continue to shake up social media over the holiday weekend.
Thanksgiving may have passed, but Haley and Hanna Cavinder are still lighting up the internet with their viral posts.
On Friday, the twins shared an encouraging message to their Instagram followers, saying, "Hope everyone had a great Thanksgiving - Thankful for health, family, good food, our faith, and this platform."
Along with the kind words, the twins shared a carousel of pictures, including their Thanksgiving fashion, foods, and family.
Fans certainly got their fill of the Cavinder twins' fabulous fashion from the array of photos they shared, sparking a frenzy of excitement and rave reviews.
But amid the sisters' celebrations, Hanna took to social media to address ongoing concerns about her future in college basketball following her sister's return to the hardwood.
Will Hanna Cavinder come out of college basketball retirement like Haley?
Ever since Haley Cavinder dropped the bomb about her comeback with TCU in 2024, fans have been on the edge of their seats, wondering when Hanna will join the party, too.
Despite Hanna putting it out there that she's done with the sport, fans have kept the hope alive.
On Saturday, Hanna dropped a video on TikTok and Instagram, cheering on TCU women's basketball alongside her partner in crime, Haley.
In the video, she spilled the beans once and for all in response to lingering questions about her own comeback, writing, on TikTok, "no but im TCU's #1 fan." Retirement seems like old news, but the fans are still buzzing with excitement and crossing their fingers for a Hanna surprise.
She doubled down on Instagram as she wrote simple, "wrong twin" in response to the buzz.
Haley Cavinder will look to bring the TCU hoops program into the national spotlight next season along with star Sedona Price.
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot / Instagram / Cavindertwins