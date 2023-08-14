Cavinder twins spill the tea in candid new podcast: "We got in a fight"

Fort Lauderdale, Florida - Like all good things, the Cavinder twins' basketball careers eventually came to an end, and they recently shared the story of their journey.

As time has passed and emotions have settled, the twins have now openly shared the reason behind their retirement in the first episode of their rebooted podcast Twin Talk - offering a candid and vulnerable perspective.

Basketball fans were equally stunned, however, when the dynamic duo announced their retirement from the game soon after the season concluded.

Their leadership propelled the Hurricanes to a historic first-time appearance in the Elite Eight of March Madness.

Last year, the college basketball world was electrified by the Cavinder twins, who made waves on the court after transferring from UNLV to Miami.

The Cavinder twins got real in their first episode of their rebooted podcast, holding nothing back about their retirement revelation. © MADDIE MEYER / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

The Cavinder twins got real in their first episode of their podcast, where they hosted fellow sports influencer Jake Paul while holding nothing back about their retirement revelation.

It was Hanna who initially wanted to move on, and eventually convinced her sis to follow suit.

"We got in a fight, if you really want to know the tea, and I was like 'Hanna, I’m going back,' and she was like, 'I’m not going back, I’m not doing it anymore,'" Haley said.

"We made it to the Elite Eight. That was Hanna and I’s goal," she continued. "Hanna didn’t want to play, so she made me quit basketball."

She added: "As a college athlete, you miss so much of your family, your life... We wanted to just play four years, and we’ve always dreamed of starting our businesses and starting a company and take this route."

Hanna shared another reasoning for stepping away from basketball, saying, "The two point comments that are still going on, and two minutes, like I was done," reflecting on critics who constantly mention her lack of playing time.

Hanna added: "The burnout, too! I’m not gonna do something that I’m not going to give 100 percent of my all to. If I chose to go back, that wouldn’t be right. I wouldn’t be fully satisfied."