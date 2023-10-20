Cavinder twins' TikTok twinning is "such a vibe"
Fort Lauderdale, Florida - Haley and Hanna Cavinder twin in everything they do - literally.
It seems that when you're one of the Cavinder twins, harmony in everything you do is the name of the game!
In a video that quickly went viral on Friday, the Cavinder twins, Haley and Hanna, brought an electrifying burst of "twin" energy to the TikTok world.
Sporting coordinating outfits complete with cowboy boots and mini skirts, these two sisters unleashed their twinning style.
"When you & your sister always match each others energy," the twins captioned the video.
As expected, fans raved over the viral clip, which garnered thousands of views and likes.
Fans rave over the Cavinder twins' twinning energy
The former college basketball players are renowned for energizing their fan base, and they continued to do so in their most recent TikTok video.
"y’all are such a vibbeeeee," one fan wrote.
"always gorgeous sexy magnificent, great content," another added.
Haley Cavinder recently made waves with chatter about her dating life and her return to college basketball. The former Miami athlete has been romantically linked with Dallas Cowboys star Jake Ferguson while announcing her bombshell plans to come back to the NCAA basketball scene this fall.
Fans can anticipate Haley on the court soon as the NCAA basketball season kicks off on Monday, November 6.
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot / TikTok / cavindertwins