Haley Cavinder shows off impressive hoops shot in viral TikTok
Fort Worth, Texas - Haley Cavinder is counting down the days until she's back on the NCAA basketball court shooting buckets!
Haley Cavinder, gearing up for her debut in college hoops with TCU, might need to bide her time until this season concludes to flaunt her skills on the court in an official jersey.
Nevertheless, she's not one to keep fans waiting and has already offered a tantalizing preview of her prowess.
In a TikTok video that quickly went viral on Monday, the former Miami standout showcased her impressive basketball skills, leaving fans in awe.
Despite initially declaring her retirement in April, Haley surprised the college basketball community with a comeback announcement in October.
Since then, she has been diligently honing her skills, gearing up for what promises to be a remarkable final season of NCAA hoops next fall.
The viral video, set against the sunny backdrop of the Lone Star State, captured a moment where Haley effortlessly swished a three-pointer, setting off a frenzy of excitement among fans in the comments!
Haley Cavinder hypes up her return to college basketball
Haley Cavinder is sure to give fans a show next fall when she officially hits the NCAA court, and fans are more than eager to see her in action!
"You are fire play," one fan commented.
"Easily my favorite twin," another hoops fan adored.
"My basketball idol," another added.
Haley Cavinder will look to guide TCU to the March Madness Tournament, just as she did in Miami last season.
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot / TikTok / cavindertwins