Haley Cavinder shows off impressive hoops shot in viral TikTok

Fort Worth, Texas - Haley Cavinder is counting down the days until she's back on the NCAA basketball court shooting buckets!

Haley Cavinder showcased her impressive basketball skills, leaving fans in awe in a new TikTok video that quickly went viral. © Collage: Screenshot / TikTok / cavindertwins

Haley Cavinder, gearing up for her debut in college hoops with TCU, might need to bide her time until this season concludes to flaunt her skills on the court in an official jersey.

Nevertheless, she's not one to keep fans waiting and has already offered a tantalizing preview of her prowess.

In a TikTok video that quickly went viral on Monday, the former Miami standout showcased her impressive basketball skills, leaving fans in awe.

Despite initially declaring her retirement in April, Haley surprised the college basketball community with a comeback announcement in October.

Since then, she has been diligently honing her skills, gearing up for what promises to be a remarkable final season of NCAA hoops next fall.

The viral video, set against the sunny backdrop of the Lone Star State, captured a moment where Haley effortlessly swished a three-pointer, setting off a frenzy of excitement among fans in the comments!