Haley Cavinder suffers embarrassing blunder at Rockets game

Houston, Texas - Perhaps Haley Cavinder needs more training time before heading back to college basketball !

On Monday night, the Cavinder twins made a star appearance at the Houston Rockets game. © Collage: Screenshot / TikTok / cavindertwins

On Monday night, the Cavinder twins made a star appearance at the Houston Rockets game against the Detroit Pistons, where Haley was bestowed the honor of having the night's first shot.

Set to make a comeback to the NCAA court this fall with TCU, Haley had the perfect moment to show the basketball world what she's been cooking up in her training.

With the center stage awaiting, Haley, cheered on by her twin sister Hanna, confidently stepped up to the free-throw line.

However, to everyone's surprise, she hilariously missed the shot, creating quite a memorable moment at the Toyota Center.

In the midst of her hoops comeback prep, Haley hilariously brushed off the embarrassment, with the twins captioning a clip of the moment, "pressure got to her."