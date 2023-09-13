Hanna Cavinder takes on New York with hot "fashion, football, and flicks"

New York, New York - As the start of fall ushered in cooler weather, New York Fashion Week (NYFW), and NFL opening week action, Hanna Cavinder brought some Florida heat to the city that never sleeps!

The budding WWE star Haley Cavinder is kicking up some social media chatter with a look back at her unforgettable New York escapade. © Collage: Screenshot / Instagram / hanna.cavinder

The former Miami college basketball sensation is taking a breather after a whirlwind past week in New York City.

Along with her twin sister Haley, Hanna turned heads on the bustling streets of Manhattan during their second NYFW appearance.

Their Cowboys-loving presence at the New York Giants game also set the internet abuzz.

And if that wasn't enough, the budding WWE star is now causing some more social media chatter with a look back at her unforgettable New York escapade.

Followers were captivated by her style as she shared new pictures on Tuesday of her Fashion Week outfits, moments at the Giants game, and her leisurely strolls through the city streets.