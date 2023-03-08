Did Michelle Yeoh risk her Oscars chances with an Instagram post?

Los Angeles, California - It's officially crunch time in the 2023 Oscars race , and Best Actress nominee Michelle Yeoh has found herself in hot water after her recent Instagram post.

Michelle Yeoh has deleted a controversial Instagram post that referenced fellow nominee Cate Blanchett. © Amy Sussman / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

The 60-year-old actor is nominated for her acclaimed performance in the movie Everything Everywhere All at Once.

Yeoh has emerged as a frontrunner in the competitive Best Actress category thanks to her victories at the Golden Globes and the Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards.

Fresh off her SAG win, the star shared several screenshots on Instagram from a Vogue article titled, It's Been Over Two Decades Since We've Had a Non-White Best Actress Winner. Will That Change in 2023?



The article, written by Radhika Seth, highlights Yeoh's SAG victory before diving into the troubling lack of representation in the Best Actress category, which has been further highlighted by controversy surrounding this year's Best Actress race.

"This is not just for me, this is for every little girl that looks like me... We want to be seen. We want to be heard," Yeoh captioned her post sharing the article.

If she takes home the prize, she will be only the second non-white actress to win in the category in the history of the Oscars.

Though the messages about representation are important to highlight ahead of the ceremony, the first-time nominee's choice to share the post has sparked controversy due to the article's direct reference and comparison to her top competitor, Cate Blanchett.

Yeoh has since deleted the post, but has it broken Oscars protocol and hurt her chances at earning the top prize?