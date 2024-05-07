Doja Cat pushes boundaries with daring naked dress at 2024 Met Gala

Pop sensation Doja Cat pushed fashion boundaries once again with her 2024 Met Gala look. The Say So artist wore a wet white cotton t-shirt dress.

By Jamie Grasse

New York, New York - Pop sensation Doja Cat pushed fashion boundaries with her 2024 Met Gala look, where she showed up in a wet white cotton t-shirt dress by Vetements.

Doja Cat (r.) wowed with her own version of the naked dress at the 2024 Met Gala.
Doja Cat (r.) wowed with her own version of the naked dress at the 2024 Met Gala.  © Collage: ANGELA WEISS / AFP

The naked dress trend was all over Monday's Met Gala carpet, and Doja put her own unique spin on it.

The 28-year-old wore a curve-clinging wet white t-shirt dress with huge silver platform shoes, further channeling the wet look with a dripping glittery smokey eye look by artist Pat McGrath.

The Say So artist walked the carpet with Vetements Creative Director Guram Gvaslia, who boasted a structural baggy black look that stood out from his body as Doja's clung to hers.

Kylie Jenner teases Met Gala appearance with rare BTS snaps from last year
Kylie Jenner Kylie Jenner teases Met Gala appearance with rare BTS snaps from last year

Social media users are split on whether Doja Cat's look hit the 2024 Met Gala theme, The Garden of Time, or was if it is just another example of the Grammy winner going wild with her fashion.

Doja Cat's 2024 Met Gala look leaves fans divide

Do you think Doja Cat's (l.) look fit the 2024 met gala theme?
Do you think Doja Cat's (l.) look fit the 2024 met gala theme?  © Dimitrios Kambouris / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

"Garden of time sis not shower time," tutted one user in the comments of Doja Cat's Instagram post featuring her 2024 Met Gala look.

Still, other commenters loved it, writing: "She's posed like the marble statues, she GETS IT."

At the end of JG Ballard's The Garden of Time – the story that inspired the 2024 Met Gala theme – the Countess and Count become statues.

Kendall Jenner takes on the F1 Grand Prix in Miami!
Kendall Jenner Kendall Jenner takes on the F1 Grand Prix in Miami!

Doja explained her look to multiple media outlets, saying cotton was her "flower of choice" because she wanted to stand out. The artist added that she considers a white timeless and finds a wet tee sexy.

While a wet t-shirt may usually be considered a fashion faux pas, Doja and her team may have turned it into fashion and hit this year's theme. After all, JG Ballard's time flowers don't wilt. They deliquesce or melt away, much like Doja Cat's look appeared to.

Monday's star-studded event also welcomed head-turning fashion moments from Kim Kardashian, Ariana Grande, Zendaya, and more.

Cover photo: Collage: ANGELA WEISS / AFP

More on Doja Cat: