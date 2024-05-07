Doja Cat pushes boundaries with daring naked dress at 2024 Met Gala
New York, New York - Pop sensation Doja Cat pushed fashion boundaries with her 2024 Met Gala look, where she showed up in a wet white cotton t-shirt dress by Vetements.
The naked dress trend was all over Monday's Met Gala carpet, and Doja put her own unique spin on it.
The 28-year-old wore a curve-clinging wet white t-shirt dress with huge silver platform shoes, further channeling the wet look with a dripping glittery smokey eye look by artist Pat McGrath.
The Say So artist walked the carpet with Vetements Creative Director Guram Gvaslia, who boasted a structural baggy black look that stood out from his body as Doja's clung to hers.
Social media users are split on whether Doja Cat's look hit the 2024 Met Gala theme, The Garden of Time, or was if it is just another example of the Grammy winner going wild with her fashion.
Doja Cat's 2024 Met Gala look leaves fans divide
"Garden of time sis not shower time," tutted one user in the comments of Doja Cat's Instagram post featuring her 2024 Met Gala look.
Still, other commenters loved it, writing: "She's posed like the marble statues, she GETS IT."
At the end of JG Ballard's The Garden of Time – the story that inspired the 2024 Met Gala theme – the Countess and Count become statues.
Doja explained her look to multiple media outlets, saying cotton was her "flower of choice" because she wanted to stand out. The artist added that she considers a white timeless and finds a wet tee sexy.
While a wet t-shirt may usually be considered a fashion faux pas, Doja and her team may have turned it into fashion and hit this year's theme. After all, JG Ballard's time flowers don't wilt. They deliquesce or melt away, much like Doja Cat's look appeared to.
Monday's star-studded event also welcomed head-turning fashion moments from Kim Kardashian, Ariana Grande, Zendaya, and more.
Cover photo: Collage: ANGELA WEISS / AFP