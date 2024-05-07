Doja Cat pushes boundaries with daring naked dress at 2024 Met Gala

New York, New York - Pop sensation Doja Cat pushed fashion boundaries with her 2024 Met Gala look, where she showed up in a wet white cotton t-shirt dress by Vetements.

Doja Cat (r.) wowed with her own version of the naked dress at the 2024 Met Gala. © Collage: ANGELA WEISS / AFP

The naked dress trend was all over Monday's Met Gala carpet, and Doja put her own unique spin on it.

The 28-year-old wore a curve-clinging wet white t-shirt dress with huge silver platform shoes, further channeling the wet look with a dripping glittery smokey eye look by artist Pat McGrath.

The Say So artist walked the carpet with Vetements Creative Director Guram Gvaslia, who boasted a structural baggy black look that stood out from his body as Doja's clung to hers.

Social media users are split on whether Doja Cat's look hit the 2024 Met Gala theme, The Garden of Time, or was if it is just another example of the Grammy winner going wild with her fashion.

