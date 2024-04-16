Doja Cat shares sultry shots of her hairy looks from Coachella weekend 1
Indio, California - Coachella closer Doja Cat has shared some sultry pics of her very hairy looks from the musical festival, to the delight of her fans!
The boundary-pushing artist has used hair to make waves more than once.
In 2022, she shocked fans with a buzzed head and then proceeded to shave off her eyebrows during an Instagram Live.
For her headlining performance at Coachella on Sunday, Doja rocked a whooping six different costumes during her set, two of which were all about super long hair.
The 28-year-old shared a few sultry stills of two of her six Coachella 2024 get-ups via Instagram Monday. Her post boasted well over a million likes after just hours online.
Doja Cat closed out Coachella weekend 1 in hair-raising fashion
The first snap shows one of Doja's most hair-forward outfits. She rocks a super-long blonde wig along with a mesh suit covered with long bleach-blonde hair extensions attached. She performed her hits Demons and Tia Tamera with this hairy look.
The Say So singer's second snap gave a closer look at her Coachella glam and her opening billowy white coverall outfit, along with the same long blonde wig.
Doja's fans gushed over the looks on Instagram.
One commenter said, "They wanted hair, so there it is," referring to some people's dismay when the Doja shaved her head.
Other fans congratulated the Grammy winner on her closing performance, saying, "You dominated that stage last night, BEST performance of the year."
Doja heads back to the Coachella stage on Sunday to close out the festival. Stay tuned to see if she'll rock the same hairy costumes!
Doja joins fellow 2024 headliners Tyler, the Creator and Lana Del Rey, who welcomed Billie Eilish on stage for her epic weekend 1 performance.
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/dojacat