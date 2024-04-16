Doja Cat shares sultry shots of her hairy looks from Coachella weekend 1

Indio, California - Coachella closer Doja Cat has shared some sultry pics of her very hairy looks from the musical festival, to the delight of her fans!

Doja Cat has shared some bold pics of her hairy 2024 Coachella looks! © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/dojacat

The boundary-pushing artist has used hair to make waves more than once.

In 2022, she shocked fans with a buzzed head and then proceeded to shave off her eyebrows during an Instagram Live.

For her headlining performance at Coachella on Sunday, Doja rocked a whooping six different costumes during her set, two of which were all about super long hair.

The 28-year-old shared a few sultry stills of two of her six Coachella 2024 get-ups via Instagram Monday. Her post boasted well over a million likes after just hours online.