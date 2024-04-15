Doja Cat runs wild to close out Coachella weekend 1
Indio, California - Doja Cat closed Sunday's Coachella writhing in a mud wrestling pit, an orgy of a finish that cemented her status as one of music's great entertainers.
The Californian's weird, sexy exclamation point of a performance was the crown jewel of a day that capped a weekend of powerful sets from stage-commanding women at the premier desert festival.
Rising star Renée Rapp, whose musical turn follows a starring role in the film remake of Mean Girls as well as the Broadway version, brought Ke$ha onstage to the delight of fans packed in at Coachella's Outdoor Theatre.
Rapp dubbed Ke$ha "the hottest person in the world" before they launched into a rendition of the latter's 2009 global smash TiK ToK.
Victoria Monét – who recently won the Grammy for Best New Artist after years of songwriting for the likes of Ariana Grande – led the Mojave Tent in an impressive set flanked by gyrating dancers.
She also used the moment to say, "stop the genocide," one day after Tyler, The Creator performed wearing pins of the Palestinian and Congolese flags.
Coachella 2024 weekend 1 goes out with a bang
Jhené Aiko soaked thousands of fans in a warm bath of a performance on a stage that doubled as a grotto of crystals, serenading the crowd with her buttery vocals, and Bebe Rexha delivered a high-energy club pop set, including the singles Me, Myself & I and I'm the Drama.
Ludmilla brought Brazilian funk to the desert, becoming the first Afro-Latina to play the main stage. And Lauryn Hill staged a mini-Fugees reunion onstage during her son's YG Marley set.
Wyclef Jean joined her to perform Killing Me Softly and Fu-Gee-La as they all paid tribute to Marley's grandfather Bob, singing parts of "One Love" and Exodus.
Other Weekend 1 highlights include No Doubt's performance with surprise guest Olivia Rodrigo, Will Smith's epic rendition of Men in Black, and Billie Eilish joining forces with headliner Lana Del Rey.
Cover photo: Collage: Arturo Holmes / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & VALERIE MACON / AFP