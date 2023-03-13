Dr. Fauci finally responds to viral Elon Musk tweet as "craziness"

Washington DC - Dr. Anthony Fauci has finally responded to a viral tweet from Elon Musk that called for his prosecution over his handling of the coronavirus pandemic.

Infectious disease expert Dr. Anthony Fauci (l.) has responded to a tweet from Elon Musk calling for him to be prosecuted for his handling of the Covid-19 pandemic. © Collage: IMAGO / ZUMA Wire & Future Image

During an interview with CNN host Jim Acosta on Saturday, the infectious disease expert was asked about Musk's infamous tweet from December where the Twitter CEO shared, "My pronouns are Prosecute/Fauci."

Fauci said Musk's comment "doesn't make any sense" and is "actually irresponsible."

"There's no response to that craziness. I mean, prosecute me for what? What are they talking about?" Fauci responded with a chuckle.

"I wish I could figure out what the heck they were talking about; I think they're just going off the deep end."

He was also asked about how the attention surrounding his handling of the pandemic has impacted his family, as he has received death threats from people influenced by the negative rhetoric.

"Of course it's going to have a difficult effect and a deleterious effect on my family," he explained. "They don’t like to have me getting death threats all the time."

"Every time somebody gets up and spouts some nonsense that's misinformation, disinformation, and outright lies, somebody somewhere decides they want to do harm to me and/or my family," he added.

Fauci went on to describe the misinformation as "insanity," but pointed out that it does have a negative effect "when people take it seriously and take it out on you and your family."