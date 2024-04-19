Elon Musk reveals stance on potential ban of TikTok ahead of Congress vote

San Francisco, California - Elon Musk on Friday came out against banning TikTok in the United States, even if it would mean less competition for his social media platform X , formerly Twitter, as the initiative sees fresh bipartisan momentum in Congress.

Elon Musk has revealed that he is against a ban of TikTok, arguing it would infringe on the right to freedom of speech. © ETIENNE LAURENT / AFP

The House of Representatives is set to vote on Saturday on a bill that would force TikTok to divest from Chinese parent company ByteDance or face a nationwide ban.

The measure, which has the vocal backing of many Democrats and Republicans, has also been written into a massive aid package for Ukraine, Israel, and Taiwan, which could ease its passage in both chambers of Congress.

"TikTok should not be banned in the USA, even though such a ban may benefit the X platform," Musk said in a post on the social network he acquired in 2022.

"Doing so would be contrary to freedom of speech and expression."

A number of replies to Musk's comment on X expressed concern that a TikTok ban would set a precedent that could be used to target other social media and messaging services.