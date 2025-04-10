Is Blake Lively "regretting" her legal battle with Justin Baldoni?
Los Angeles, California - Blake Lively could be feeling the heat over her legal showdown with her co-star Justin Baldoni.
After the Gossip Girl alum was spotted taking a break on a farm, insiders are alleging that Lively is beginning to "regret" her lawsuit against Baldoni.
Per The Blast, a source explained that "Blake is striving for normalcy in her life, but the past few weeks have been incredibly challenging."
They added, "It seems like every move she makes is now under constant criticism. She feels like her entire life has been turned upside down."
Lively's alleged "regret" follows her co-star Adam Mondschei speaking out about the allegations made against him during a birthing scene in her and Baldoni's movie, It Ends With Us.
The tipster said that the Green Lantern star is "constantly mindful of her actions, fearing that people will turn them into something negative."
Will Blake Lively toss her lawsuit against Justin Baldoni?
The insider continued that Lively and her husband, Ryan Reynolds, have been "trying to think about getting back some of their life they had before the allegations took over their world."
Additionally, the mom of four is looking to "reconnect" with her friends, particularly Taylor Swift, who reportedly distanced herself from Lively after Baldoni named the pop star in his defamation countersuit.
They added, "Blake has actively tried to reconnect with friends who have been caught in the crosshairs of all of this as she has been trying to get back a sense of normalcy within all the madnesses."
Does this mean that Lively will consider dropping her lawsuit against Baldoni?
Cover photo: Dimitrios Kambouris / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP