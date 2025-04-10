Is Blake Lively "regretting" her legal battle with Justin Baldoni?

Los Angeles, California - Blake Lively could be feeling the heat over her legal showdown with her co- star Justin Baldoni.

Insiders are suggesting that Blake Lively (pictured) could be regretting her legal showdown with Justin Baldoni. © Dimitrios Kambouris / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

After the Gossip Girl alum was spotted taking a break on a farm, insiders are alleging that Lively is beginning to "regret" her lawsuit against Baldoni.

Per The Blast, a source explained that "Blake is striving for normalcy in her life, but the past few weeks have been incredibly challenging."

They added, "It seems like every move she makes is now under constant criticism. She feels like her entire life has been turned upside down."

Lively's alleged "regret" follows her co-star Adam Mondschei speaking out about the allegations made against him during a birthing scene in her and Baldoni's movie, It Ends With Us.

The tipster said that the Green Lantern star is "constantly mindful of her actions, fearing that people will turn them into something negative."