Ben Affleck's rep sets record straight on dating rumors after Jennifer Lopez divorce

Los Angeles, California - Recent rumors linking Jennifer Lopez 's ex-husband, Ben Affleck, and Kick Kennedy have been quickly put to rest as the actor's representative has denied the claims.

On Tuesday, the 52-year-old filmmaker's representative, Jen Allen, addressed the swirling rumors in a statement.

"There is no truth to any of it. I don't know if they even know each other," she revealed, per PEOPLE.



Kick, the daughter of Robert F. Kennedy Jr., has been involved in high-profile relationships in the past with figures like Paul Simon's son, Harper Simon, and late banking heir Matthew Mellon.

The rumors started picking up after multiple sources suggested that the two had been spending time together.

One insider previously dished that Ben and Kick were spotted at the Beverly Hills Hotel and several other places, leading many to speculate if this was the true reason behind the untimely divorce.

J.Lo filed for divorce from Ben last week after getting married in July 2022.

Another source revealed how the On the Floor hitmaker has been feeling since their official split.