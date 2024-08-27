Ben Affleck's rep sets record straight on dating rumors after Jennifer Lopez divorce
Los Angeles, California - Recent rumors linking Jennifer Lopez's ex-husband, Ben Affleck, and Kick Kennedy have been quickly put to rest as the actor's representative has denied the claims.
On Tuesday, the 52-year-old filmmaker's representative, Jen Allen, addressed the swirling rumors in a statement.
"There is no truth to any of it. I don't know if they even know each other," she revealed, per PEOPLE.
Kick, the daughter of Robert F. Kennedy Jr., has been involved in high-profile relationships in the past with figures like Paul Simon's son, Harper Simon, and late banking heir Matthew Mellon.
The rumors started picking up after multiple sources suggested that the two had been spending time together.
One insider previously dished that Ben and Kick were spotted at the Beverly Hills Hotel and several other places, leading many to speculate if this was the true reason behind the untimely divorce.
J.Lo filed for divorce from Ben last week after getting married in July 2022.
Another source revealed how the On the Floor hitmaker has been feeling since their official split.
Jennifer Lopez feels "relieved" after divorce
A source close to Jennifer revealed that the ultimate decision to go their separate ways was difficult.
"Jennifer didn't want a divorce, but after making the move to file, she seems relieved," they stated.
"It's been incredibly difficult for her that Ben chose to pull away from their marriage and move on with his life, leaving her behind. She wanted to figure things out. They love each other.
"Jennifer is not the type to just give up. It's been almost torture for her to wait around," the insider concluded.
Ben, however, is said to be doing "well and is very focused."
For the time being, both actors seem to be using the time to connect with their kids and make the best out of a difficult situation.
And it doesn't look like either A-lister is seeing anyone at this time – at least not officially.
