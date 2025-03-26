Jennifer Lopez makes a pricey real estate move after Ben Affleck's admission

Los Angeles, California - Jennifer Lopez has apparently found a new block after her finalizing her divorce from Ben Affleck!

The 55-year-old entertainer is really moving on from her shocking split with a brand new home.

According to People, J.Lo reportedly bought a huge pad for $18 million near LA after searching for a place amid her split from Ben.

An insider shared in August that the Let's Get Loud hitmaker "quietly" began her real estate search around April 2024, which coincides with the time she separated from the Oscar-winner.

They added that J.Lo was looking at a "truly exceptional" Beverly Hills home that offered privacy and A-list neighbors, but ultimately the Atlas star went with another place.

The entertainer's marital home with Ben is still on the market after the exes put it up for sale in July.