Johnny Depp is taking career revival seriously after explosive defamation trial

Cannes, France - Johnny Depp kicked off his career revival at the Cannes Film Festival , which he is apparently taking very "seriously" after his bombshell defamation trial .

Johnny Depp continues to revitalize his career at the Cannes Film Festival. © VALERY HACHE / AFP

Though it's unclear if he will formally return to Hollywood, the 59-year-old actor has been rumored to be taking great strides in making sure he at least retains his A-list status.

Per TMZ, insiders close to Depp spilled that the Pirates of the Caribbean alum's stop at the annual festival was completely different from years before.

Sources claimed that after premiering his movie, Jeanne du Barry, on Tuesday, Depp decided to head back to his room to prepare for his days ahead instead of going out partying and drinking like he used to.

The site dished the 21 Jump Street star experienced "an evolution in terms of prioritizing his health and rest" amid his career reboot.