Johnny Depp is taking career revival seriously after explosive defamation trial
Cannes, France - Johnny Depp kicked off his career revival at the Cannes Film Festival, which he is apparently taking very "seriously" after his bombshell defamation trial.
Though it's unclear if he will formally return to Hollywood, the 59-year-old actor has been rumored to be taking great strides in making sure he at least retains his A-list status.
Per TMZ, insiders close to Depp spilled that the Pirates of the Caribbean alum's stop at the annual festival was completely different from years before.
Sources claimed that after premiering his movie, Jeanne du Barry, on Tuesday, Depp decided to head back to his room to prepare for his days ahead instead of going out partying and drinking like he used to.
The site dished the 21 Jump Street star experienced "an evolution in terms of prioritizing his health and rest" amid his career reboot.
Johnny Depp talks hitting the "bottom" during shocking defamation trial
In the trial, both Depp and Heard accused each other of abuse, and the court ruled in favor of the Sweeney Todd star in June 2022.
Prior to the highly publicized trial in the US, Depp had brought a libel lawsuit against the publishers of The Sun over an article that branded him a "wife beater," with the UK court ruling against the actor in 2020.
The Academy Award nominee recently told the Associated Press that his rise back to the top is hard to believe.
"When you hit the bottom, you hit the bottom, you hit the bottom, then you find the basement to the bottom," Depp told the outlet.
"When it all went down, confusion is a good word. Befuddled. Because it does almost reach the Bugs Bunny experience. You say to yourself: 'Is this my life? What happened?'"
Cover photo: VALERY HACHE / AFP